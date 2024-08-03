Arrests made after two men suffer 'life-threatening injuries' in head-on crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Police said they are appealing for witnesses following the collision in Wheathill, in the early hours of Saturday.

The crash happened near to the Bromdon Junction on the B4364, between Bridgnorth and Ludlow, at around 2.43am.

Officers said a white Vauxhall Astra and a black Volkswagen Polo were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

Both the air ambulance and land ambulances were called to attend, as well as three fire crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, who cut three casualties from the vehicles.

Two of the men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham where their conditions remain serious, police said.

A 20-year-old man and a 23-year-old man suffered minor injuries and were treated at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The two men have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving under the influence.

West Mercia Police said they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has dash-cam footage that may help officers with their enquiries.

Please email Sgt. Saxton on alexander.saxton@westmercia.police.uk or call 01905 973335 if you think you may have additional information that may help.

Alternatively, if you do not feel comfortable speaking with the police, information can be shared anonymously with the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.