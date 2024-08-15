Two-year-old girl suffers serious facial injuries in dog attack near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

West Mercia Police said the incident took place yesterday in Highley, near Bridgnorth.

The force said that the girl had been flown to hospital by air ambulance for treatment – but her injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police said they had been called to a property in Orchard Square at around 4.15pm.

They said that the incident was "contained to a property" and the dog has been "removed".

It is not known what breed the dog is.

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay, added: “This is an incredibly sad incident, but I’d like to offer reassurance that the dog has now been removed from the property and therefore poses no further risk to the public.”