Silver coins and a gold ring among latest buried treasure unearthed in Shropshire

Several items have been declared treasure by Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin's deputy coroner Heath Westerman at inquests this week.

Perhaps the most eye-catching and significant find was a hoard of five silver coins of early 10th century date which have been concreted together.

The coins were discovered five inches deep in ploughed turf in a field in Shawbury by metal detectorist Marc Porter in May 2020.

The coin hoard was discovered by Marc Porter

Mr Porter, along with landowner Andrew Davies, attended the inquest to hear the find declared treasure.

Mr Westerman read a report prepared by expert finds advisor Dr John Naylor, which said: "This may be the first hoard of the late 920s-30s to have been discovered in this region.

"Likely dating to the period of Ethelstan's reign, assuming that the two unidentifiable coins are as predicted.

"The deposit forms more than two coins, all are older than 300 years and have a precious metal content in excess of 10 per cent. Therefore it falls under the requirements of the Treasure Act 1996."

Mr Porter told the Shropshire Star of the moment he found the hoard.

"I was on my way back to the car. Andrew's son was nearby so I called him over.

"I've been doing it (metal detecting) for 20 years. It's my first treasure that has come to inquest.