College deal could see sixth form saved in Bridgnorth

An A-level student at Oldbury Wells

Last month, Oldbury Wells School announced it was undergoing a consultation with the aim of axing A-levels at the school.

It follows a similar move by Bridgnorth Endowed school in 2029 and would leave the market town with no further education provision.

However, Telford College has begun working with both Oldbury Wells School and Bridgnorth Endowed to explore ways of ensuring the continuation of post-16 provision.

The initial agreement also includes a pledge to investigate ways of offering skills programmes supporting the adult community.

It follows Telford College’s announcement earlier this month of plans to open a new dedicated sixth form centre linked to the multi-million pound Station Quarter development in Telford town centre.

Graham Guest, Telford College principal and chief executive, said: “This a great opportunity to work with two excellent schools in Bridgnorth to create aspirational pathways for post-16 education.

“It links perfectly with some exciting developments at Telford College, working collaboratively with schools, universities and employers to benefit local young people and the wider community.”

Oldbury Wells headteacher Lee Tristham said: “We are thrilled to be able to announce the exciting project to work to consider a potential new broader sixth form provision in our town.

“This opportunity has arisen from discussions we have had in Bridgnorth with local further education providers as we consulted about our own sixth form provision.”

The consultation led to the school informing parents that its single school-based sixth form is due to close from September 2025, pending Government agreement.

But Mr Tristham added: “The consultation has led to discussions about the exciting project with the potential to offer a much wider and broader offer for the town which would support families across the community and provide a new, exciting educational pathway in the locality.”

In a letter to parents, he has given further reassurance that the decision to bring current provision to a close will not impact on current year 12 and 13 pupils, who will be fully supported until the end of their studies.

“The school would continue to support students to be fully aware of all opportunities available following their GCSEs, including any outcome regarding the potential partnership being explored,” he said.

Michael Penn, headteacher at Bridgnorth Endowed School said: “It has been several years since both schools in the town have worked formally together to provide post-16 provision in the area.