Restored and running: the classic Bentley that sat in a garage near Bridgnorth for 50 years

Premium
By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Comments

A 73-year-old luxury car that sat unused in a garage for half a century has returned to the road thanks to a Shropshire businessman.

Peter and his restored Bentley
Peter and his restored Bentley

Peter Hoare, who lives near Bridgnorth, had never restored a car before but when he was told two years ago that in Alveley there was an old Bentley for sale, he couldn't resist taking a look.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Motors
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News