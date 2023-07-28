Torrential rain fails to dampen annual Bridgnorth classic car run

Dave Pearce and his 1980 Rolls Royce Silver Shadow. Photo: Eddie Brown.

The annual Classic Car Run organised by the Rotary Club of Bridgnorth, met outside The Livestock Market in Tasley at 6.30pm on Wednesday.

There were 14 cars taking part, with classic Bentleys, Jaguars and Rolls Royce shown before the group embarked on their annual run.

Stephen Roper, committee member at the Rotary Club, said that due to the weather they had to shorten the run this year.

Lewis Price from Tettenhall the proud owner of this superb Bentley Turbo R. Photo: Eddie Brown.

He said: "It was torrential. Because of the weather we cut the run short this year, with the cars leaving the livestock market, heading down the Stourbridge Road to Enville.

"We still raised quite a few smiles along the way and there were no breakdowns."

He said the convoy of classics finished up at Tony's Diner in Quatford for a fish and chip supper.

Peter Hoare from Alveley and his restored this Bentley Mark VI. Photo: Eddie Brown.

"With the sponsorship from Wallace Crooke, the chartered accountants, SNG Barratt Group, we raised £700 for the Rotary charities," added Mr Roper.

President of the Rotary Club of Bridgnorth, Amanda Johnson, selected the Bentley Mark VI that was restored by Peter Hoare from Alveley as her favourite car of the show.