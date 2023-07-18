How a robbery at knifepoint in a Co-op turned one Highley woman into a community champion

On Sunday, October 6, 2019 as Lisa Delmar was getting ready to finish her shift at the Co-op in Highley, a masked raider brandishing a knife entered the store.
A Highley woman has spoken of how she hit rock bottom after being robbed at knifepoint and ending up at a foodbank to picking herself up and spending the last four years running a community charity.
