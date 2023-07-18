How a robbery at knifepoint in a Co-op turned one Highley woman into a community champion

Premium
By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Comments

A Highley woman has spoken of how she hit rock bottom after being robbed at knifepoint and ending up at a foodbank to picking herself up and spending the last four years running a community charity.

Lisa outside The Shed in HIghley where she assists the local community
Lisa outside The Shed in HIghley where she assists the local community

On Sunday, October 6, 2019 as Lisa Delmar was getting ready to finish her shift at the Co-op in Highley, a masked raider brandishing a knife entered the store.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News