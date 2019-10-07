Man armed with knife robs Co-op near Bridgnorth

Police were called to the Co-op in Highley at about 9.30pm on Sunday.

Officers said a man believed to be armed with a knife went into the shop on High Street and threatened staff before fleeing with a quantity of cash.

No one was hurt during the incident and West Mercia Police said inquiries are ongoing.

Shropshire councillor for the area, Dave Tremellen, said: "I've been told the police response came from Telford. With only a couple of officers in Highley who have to cover about a 250-mile radius, it's just not enough."

Anyone with any information should contact West Mercia Police on 101, quoting incident reference number 684S061019.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or crimestoppers-uk.org