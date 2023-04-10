'Youths break through barrier and cause chaos' near Bridgnorth Cliff Railway repairs

Bridgnorth's Safer Neighbourhood Team shared photo of the damaged barriers

Officers have issued an appeal after the safety barriers near Bridgnorth's Cliff Railway were broken through on the evening of Friday, April 7.

They say youths damaged and knocked down the barriers on Castle Walk, which is currently closed for urgent repairs to a wall near the cliff railway, before gaining entry from the path into a back garden of a property on St Mary's steps.

There, police say, the group caused damaged to a garden shed and threw bags of gravel onto Castle Walk and the steps below. It is also believed that some items have been removed from the shed.

A spokesperson for Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "Anti-social behaviour covers a wide range of unacceptable activity that causes harm to an individual, to their community or to their environment.

"This could be an action by someone else that leaves you feeling alarmed, harassed or distressed.

"In this particular incident, criminal damage and burglary are also offences. If anyone saw anything in this area during that evening, or can identify any of the youths could you please report it."

The Bridgnorth Cliff Railway was forced to close in December last year, as a result of the nearby deteriorating wall on Castle Walk. Work began two weeks ago on repairing the wall.

Information can be passed to the team online at westmercia.police.uk or by phoning 101, quoting incident reference 000118_I_ 08042023.