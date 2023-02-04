Car restorers set to complete their coolest vehicle project yet

The Lancia Stratos Zero being prepared by Classic Motor Cars of Bridgnorth

The Lancia Stratos Zero was a concept car built in 1970 by Italian car designer Marcello Gandini.

It went on to become the inspiration for the Lancia Stratos HF rally car that dominated world rallying in the mid-1970s.

The Zero is among the most sought after concept cars in the world and has an estimated value between £1-2 million.

Now Classic Motor Cars (CMC) of Bridgnorth has been tasked with ensuring the unique sports car is equipped to take on sub zero temperatures for a forthcoming car show to take place on a frozen lake.

The mid-engined car, which appeared in the 1988 musical film Moonwalker starring Michael Jackson, was sent to the UK at the end of last year by owner Phillip Sarofim.

The car collector wanted it to be sympathetically recommissioned and tuned for several events in the UK and Europe. Among these car shows is the ICE St. Moritz - International Concours of Elegance in Switzerland.

CMC's technicians, who have previously restored an Aston Martin Bulldog for ice race last year, have been conducting full mechanical checks with particular attention to the tuning and starting systems to ensure the Stratos is ready to go regardless of the frigid temperatures.