Silver button found in fields declared as treasure

The silver button

At an inquest into the find at the Shirehall, Shrewsbury, on Thursday the senior coroner for Shrewsbury, Telford and Wrekin, Mr John Ellery, recorded that the button was treasure.

It was found by Mr Philip Twine in June 2021.

A report from Victoria Allnatt from the British Museum, said that the the post medieval button, was moulded with ribs and a shank. It dates back to between AD1500 and AD1600, she said.

She said that the majority of similar finds in comparison from around the time were made from copper alloy so the silver button was a substantial find.

Mr Ellery said its age and substantial precious metal qualified the button as treasure.