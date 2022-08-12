The field fire at High Ercall photo Holly Bourne

Emergency services are on the scene as firefighters battle to contain the blaze.

At least three large grain fields have been completely destroyed and the fire is perilously close to homes and large agricultural buildings.

The fire started on fields behind behind Earls Way on the edge of the village just after 3pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service says 25 acres of stubble as well as the surrounding hedgerow and treeline have been affected.

Six fire appliances, including the Incident Support Unit, were mobilised from Baschurch, Ellesmere, Minsterley, Much Wenlock, Telford and Wem and the firefighting operation is still ongoing.

It is the latest in a crop of agricultural fires and other fires that have swept through Shropshire in recent days.

Fire crews from Hodnet, Prees, Shrewsbury and Telford were scrambled to Albrighton to a property and hedgerow fire.

The 999 calls were made at 1.45pm and it took two hours to bring the blaze under control. Four firefighters wore breathing apparatus to deal with the fire which they say caused damaged to a two-storey property, hedgerow and grass.

Earlier today fire crews dealt with two separate fires at Lilleshall.

One in Nursery Lane involved what Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said were multiple seats of fire in a field measuring 40 metres by five metres. It was brought under control by 2pm.

The other in Church Lane involved 15 metres of hedgerow and 80 metres of grass. Both started just after 1pm and were brought under control by 2pm.