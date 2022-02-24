Critical incident stood down in Ironbridge as clean up continues

The clean up operation under the Railway Bridge in Chester Street

However 17 red, flood warnings remain in and around the county including in Shrewsbury and in Ironbridge and Bridgnorth where roads still remain closed. A severe warning remains further south on the River Severn in Bewdley.

In Shrewsbury the clean up is well underway with many roads in the town centre reopen.

But both the town's bus station and the Raven Meadows car park remain shut because of and electrical problems.

Shropshire Council said that in Shrewsbury the following roads have now re-opened: English Bridge, Castle Foregate, Coleham Head, Smithfield Road, Coton Hill, Chester Street/ Cross Street and the B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham.

People are still being urged to use park and ride to access the town centre.

At Bridgnorth Southwell Riverside, Severnside South Road and The Boat Yard, Doctors Lane. Severn Terrace, the Quayside and Riverside and Friars Street are closed along with the A442 – Telford to Bridgnorth Upstream of Bridgnorth and Fort Pendlestone and between Sutton Maddock island and Bandon Arms island.

Several roads remained closed in Ironbridge but the critical situation has been downgraded after the river peak was not enough to over top the barriers on the Wharfage.

Upstream of Shrewsbury many minor roads are still underwater particularly in the Melverley area where the Severn and Vyrnwy Rivers converge.

Travellers are also experiencing major problems on the trains from Shrewsbury to Newtown after the water swept away large sections of the railway bed near Welshpool.

But the line between Shrewsbury and Hereford has reopened.

Chair of the Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin’s Tactical Co-Ordination Group, Chief Inspector Mark Reilly, said: “We have now seen the levels of the River Severn peak in all areas across the county and are starting to see the water levels subsiding, we have reviewed the risk and as a result have now stood down the major incident status.

“However, there has been significant flooding across the county which has had considerable consequence’s for local residents and businesses and we will continue to provide a multi-agency response, working together with partners to support our local communities.