The small village of Jackfield, which has suffered badly with the flooding..Pro golfer James Busby and Amanda Barwell next to their house..

Upstream at the Wharfage in Ironbridge the flood barriers mercifully held up despite a threat that they would be overtopped, but in tiny Jackfield there were no such defences.

Paula Martin, aged 67, could only watch as the water came up through the floors from 6pm on Monday.

"The boards I have against the windows were holding it back but when it comes up through the floors, there is nothing you can do," said Mrs Martin, whose husband Glenn died in 2020.

"I have had to live upstairs and everything works, including the electricity and plumbing. The council has been around to make sure that we are ok and they gave me the heavy duty pumps that are holding the water level down.

"I could not have wished for better support."

An aerial photo over the small village of Jackfield, showing how the water has broken the riverbank to flood properties

Mrs Martin said she thought there is no way to stop the water locally.

"Everyone knows that the answer lies upstream. Are they willing to spend the money upstream to stop it from coming down?

"Once it gets here it is far too late.

"From 2000 to 2020 we didn't have a problem but then all of a sudden we get three years of floods on the bounce. Surely somebody has got to wake up and realise something needs to be done."

Sorting out the issue upstream of Jackfield was a common call from residents the Shropshire Star spoke to on Wednesday.

The small village of Jackfield, which has suffered badly with the flooding..Reporter David Tooley chats to residents..

Amanda Barwell, 35, and professional golfer James Busby 39, have suspended floors and pumps to keep the water out, and they are hoping that there are no power cuts or they, too, would be inundated.

"We were up all night hoping that the pumps keep going, if they go we would have three feet of water in the house," said Amanda.

"We were offered the chance to evacuate but we chose to stay to keep an eye on things."

Jackfield residents want more to be done upstream to prevent flooding

Amanda thinks the key to the flooding issue is to better control the dams that feed into the River Severn in Wales.

"If they kept them a metre lower in winter that would surely help.

"If this is our new normal they do have to do something upstream."

The small village of Jackfield, which has suffered badly with the flooding

She didn't regret living in the beauty spot with a river view because "in the summer it is glorious here".

And James, 39, a pro-golfer preparing to relaunch his European Tour career in days, added: "They have to do something upstream."

Just across the road, and at a slightly higher level, live David and Vicki Hughes. They have their own, proper DIY flood barrier and a wall that was able to hold back the water from the front of their house. They have lived in the tight knit community for nearly 16 years.

Mrs Hughes, aged 55, said: "We can't pretend now that climate change isn't an issue, it's happening and something has to be done further up the river."

The small village of Jackfield, which has suffered badly with the flooding..

The peak of the wave of water is now rushing past Jackfield, on its way to Bewdley, leaving residents and council workers to clean up the mess.

Telford & Wrekin Council said while there is relief that the defences at the Wharfage in Ironbridge were not breached the area is still severely affected by flood waters and Environment Agency pumps are on site to reduce the impact as far as possible.

Flood water from the River Severn peaked between 10pm and 2am on Tuesday night at 6.65m, just short of the 6.8m that the barriers could contain.

An aerial pic over the small village of Jackfield, showing how the water has broken the riverbank to flood properties..

Telford & Wrekin Council said: "Fortunately, the peak didn’t reach this level which would have led to even more devastation for the local area.

"Local residents have been supported to evacuate affected properties.

"Please stay safe and stay away from the area."

Council leader Shaun Davies has reiterated his calls for the Government to supply a permanent solution to stop future flooding.

The small village of Jackfield, which has suffered badly with the flooding..A resident's garden..

“We’ve been lucky at the Wharfage this time but we don’t want to be praying for a fourth time lucky if, or more likely when, this situation is repeated. Let’s not forget either that the barriers do not currently protect all at risk properties along the river, and many have no defences at all," he said.

“We now need Government to provide further grants for properties affected, and a better plan for the River Severn here in Ironbridge and as a whole. It looks like flooding is becoming the new normal so we need to be more protected.

“As a council, we are on our residents’ side and we will make sure that we are with them every step of the way as the situation develops.”