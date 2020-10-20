Donated track helps heritage railway

The Severn Valley Railway will use the track as part of its replacement work.

The Severn Valley Railway has taken delivery of more than one mile of track that was removed as part of the Wednesbury to Brierley Hill Metro extension. The track was donated by Transport for West Midlands and the Midland Metro Alliance.

The heritage railway will use the track to help with its annual track replacement programme, while the disused railway corridor is in the process of being transformed as part of the biggest light rail project in the UK.

Mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, said they had been delighted to be able to help the Severn Valley Railway.

He said: “We are great supporters of our heritage railways and know that many thousands of people enjoy reliving the golden age of steam with a ride on the Severn Valley Railway. So it is fantastic that the track from the former South Staffordshire Railway, which we don’t need as part of our Midland Metro expansion plans, will be recycled and once again used on an active railway line."

The donated rail was loaded on to one of Severn Valley Railway’s heritage diesel trains at Eardington Halt Railway Station near Bridgnorth before making the journey along the 158-year-old route to a storage site where it will be stockpiled before being used to replace some of the existing rail in future.

Helen Smith, general manager at the Severn Valley Railway, said: “We are hugely grateful to Transport for West Midlands and the Midland Metro Alliance for their generous donation of track and sleepers.

"It will go a long way in helping us to replace track during our regular annual track relay operation.

"This donation will also help to save us a considerable amount of capital, as it means we will not have to purchase rail and sleepers when we next carry out track relaying, and this is a welcome boost during these uncertain times.

"Gifts-in-kind like this from outside organisations are very important to the SVR, and we urge other companies to get in touch if they are considering supporting us in this way.

"This donation comes to the Severn Valley Railway at the same time as an award of £906,000 from the government’s Culture Recovery Fund, and both these boosts are hugely welcome at what is an extremely difficult time for the railway as it tackles the impact of the coronavirus.”