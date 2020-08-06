Four people rescued from River Severn in Bridgnorth by specialist firefighters

Specialist firefighters were quickly on scene and managed to pull the casualties from the water after calls that they were in trouble. A kayak was also retrieved.

The drama played out in the river off Bridge Street when the alarm was raised at 11.06am.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it mobilised six crews from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury and Tweedale.

"All four people were rescued by fire service specialist Water First Responders," a spokesman said.

First aid was given to all four while they awaiting the arrival of the ambulance service.

"A kayak also retrieved from river by crews using throw lines. The operation was under control by 11.28am."

At the weekend a Telford man died after going into the sea at Barmouth to rescue his children and last week a mother and her son had to be rescued after getting into difficulties in the River Rheidol at Aberystwyth.