Shropshire Council agrees fresh consultation on controversial developments

The draft local plan sets out locations for 30,800 homes in towns and villages across the county, to be built up until 2038.

Since the proposals were confirmed earlier this month there has been an outcry over plans for Bridgnorth, with council officers switching a recommendation for a garden village on green belt land at Stanmore, to one at Tasley instead.

There has also been concern over sites at Shifnal, Church Stretton, Much Wenlock, Shrewsbury, Whitchurch and Oswestry.

As expected councillors also agreed not to proceed with plans for a 3,000 home development on green belt north of Junction 3 of the M54 and west of Tong.

Now the council's cabinet has agreed to a fresh eight-week consultation period – termed 'regulation 18' consultation – where people can give their views on all the sites included in the plan.

It is a considerable switch with the council originally planning a consultation that would have only looked at the process of the plan and its 'soundness'.

Councillor Robert Macey, the cabinet's portfolio holder for housing and strategic planning, said: "Having considered these issues carefully we should respond positively as a council and this would provide a useful stage to allow people a chance to give a view on different plans before the council establishes a view on soundness."

No date has been set for the consultation to start but Council leader, Councillor Peter Nutting, said he expected it to be fore a couple of months and to conclude at the end of September.