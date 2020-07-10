Major housing developments facing rejection from council

Shropshire Council's officers have recommended that proposals for up to 3,000 homes and commercial land on a site north of Junction 3 of the M54 and west of Tong are refused.

The plans, from the Bradford Estates, have attracted significant controversy, and the refusal could set the stage for a legal battle between the council and the landowner.

The recommendation is being made in Shropshire Council's local plan update, which sets out where homes and business land can be built up until 2038. It sets a target of building 30,800 homes in Shropshire over the lifespan of the plan.

Another controversial plan to build a garden village at Stanmore, in Bridgnorth, is also being dropped in favour of a rival proposal for land on the other side of town in Tasley.

Proposals which will also see land taken out of the green belt for future development at Shifnal are recommended for approval, and will again face potential challenge from local campaign group Shifnal Matters.

The council's cabinet will be asked to approve the recommendations at a special meeting on July 20.

The Bradford Estates plan had been supported by the Association of Black Country Authorities, a collection of West Midlands councils which wanted to use the number of houses proposed for the site to contribute towards meeting its own housing targets.

Shropshire Council says that it will address the 'duty to co-operate' request by providing 1,500 houses, within its own target of 30,800 to be built by 2038.

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and strategic planning, said: "We did have some space above our national need figures and we do have a duty to co-operate so this meets both without impacting too heavily on us and without the requiring a specific site. It just fits in with the county anyway."

The plan also recommend the sites of Ironbridge's former power station and Tern Hill barracks as areas for development of mixed use settlements.

If approved land will also be taken out of the green belt around RAF Cosford to allow for military expansion of the site.

The authority said the decision over the Bradford Estates proposal had been taken because it could not agree to the argument of "exceptional circumstances" to release land from the green belt.

If the cabinet approves the plan it will then go out to public consultation from August 3 to September 30.

Ultimately it will be submitted to the government for approval in January next year.