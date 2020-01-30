Bridgnorth flood defences could protect more than 100 high risk houses - if funding found

More than 100 houses in and around the area have been identified as being at a high risk of flooding and in need of protection alongside the River Severn, River Worfe and Rea Brook.

The proposals drafted by Shropshire Council state a six-year plan set to be published later this year by the Environment Agency includes protecting about 100 houses in the town centre and 18 properties in Ditton Priors.

Flooding in Bridgnorth in October 2019. Pic: @ChrisBaingerEA

They also add that flood wardens, additional warnings and water-measuring gauges could be implemented in Worfield.

The partner project would be carried out by Severn Trent Water, Shropshire Council, Bridgnorth Town Council and the Environment Agency and is currently being priced up.

Bridgnorth’s mayor, Councillor Ron Whittle, welcomed the prospect of flood defences for the town.

He said: “They have got defences in Shrewsbury and Ironbridge, Bewdley and Worcester, but nothing at all in Bridgnorth.

“There are not that many properties affected by the floods in Bridgnorth but even one is very unfortunate for the person who happens to live there.”

Councillor Whittle said flooding usually affects 25 to 30 houses.

He said: “It is a lot of money to protect a relatively small number of places compared to other towns but they have already done those and if they are looking at providing more flood defences Bridgnorth has to be quite high on the list.”

A potential source of funding has been identified as Flood Defence Grant in Aid and Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) money.

The plans indicate the defences could be built in line with large-scale development in Stanmore.

They state: “A Local Flood Risk Management Strategy has identified properties that may be at risk of flooding.

“There is potential to align any works with the strategic project for Stanmore Garden Village.”

The proposals come after Bridgnorth last year experienced its worst flooding in nearly 20 years.

With the river peaking at 4.72 metres in October, benches could be seen floating down the street while the emergency services conducted multiple rescue missions.

Concerns had been raised by residents, businesses and councillors that while Ironbridge, Shrewsbury and Bewdley have multi-million pound flood defences in place, Bridgnorth had been left to ride the wave.

The Environment Agency confirmed plans were being drawn up.

A spokesperson said: “The Environment Agency is currently working on the next six-year flood defence capital investment programme which will run from 2021. This will include major construction projects to help reduce the nation’s flood risk.

“The programme will be published later in the year once confirmation of funding has been received.”