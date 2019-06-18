Bridgnorth Carnival postponed due to flooding

Council officials made the decision yesterday after inspecting the venue, Severn Park, which has been victim of severe floods leaving the land boggy and many parts still submerged.

The event was set to take place on Sunday, with thousands of people expected to take to the streets.

But stallholders, traders and fairground attractions have been put on hold and the annual procession floats will not make their way through the town.

Parts of Severn Park are still underwater

Buildings and paths along Riverside in Bridgnorth have also been affected by flooding, with the town's river gauge peaking at 4.31m on Saturday night.

Bridgnorth Town Council has said its events committee will try and find a new date for the carnival before the end of next week.

Lee Jakeman, Bridgnorth Town Clerk, said the vast amount of vehicles that would take to Severn Park would cause further damage to the ground, and the car park prepared to be used by many is currently underwater.

He said: "It is with much regret that Bridgnorth Town Council has decided to postpone the Bridgnorth Carnival scheduled due to the extremely high levels of rainfall over the past week, combined with the likelihood of more rain in the week ahead and the high river level.

"The land where the carnival procession terminates and where the attractions are sited is adjacent to the River Severn and much of the adjoining land which is used for parking is currently underwater and cannot be utilised.

"Where the land appears to be dry the water table is high. It is extremely likely that the large vehicles associated with the fairground rides and other attractions will do some considerable damage to the ground."

He added: "Furthermore, the stall holders will each arrive in vehicles, many with trailers, and they will add to the weight of traffic that has potential to churn up the ground.

"While the situation might improve more than anticipated over the course of the next few days, it was felt that coming to an early decision would be the right thing to do for traders, participants and entertainment providers.

"I appreciate that many people will have put much effort into preparing for the Carnival and will be disappointed but trust that they will understand the reasons."

A meeting of the Town Council Events Committee will be held before the end of next week to see if a suitable new date can be identified.