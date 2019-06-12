Tree crashes onto cars outside Bridgnorth cemetery

The large beech tree uprooted and fell on the cars near the main entrance.

Nobody was in the cars at the time and no-one was hurt, but the roof of one car caved in so badly it was touching the gear stick.

Roger Littleover was walking his dog when he came across the collapsed tree.

See also:

He said: "The middle car so badly crushed the roof was touching the gear stick. Fortunately nobody was hurt.

"I returned home and thanked God that I had decided not to park there.

"Whether it be heavy rainfall, snowfall or high winds - well worth a quick risk assessment where your parking your car."