Flooding causes chaos for commuters in Shropshire and Mid Wales
Flooding was causing chaos for commuters in Shropshire and Mid Wales today after more torrential downpours.
Rail travellers have been urged to avoid services between Chester and Shrewsbury by Transport for Wales due to flooding on the line.
It's a similar story on the roads. Newport Road under the railway bridge in Shifnal has been closed, with Albrighton Fire Station telling drivers to look for alternative routes, while water was over footpaths alongside the River Severn in Shrewsbury.
Flood alerts were in place across Shropshire for:
- Rea Brook and Cound Brook
- River Severn in Shropshire
- River Sow and River Penk
- Severn Vyrnwy Confluence
- Tern and Perry Catchments
- The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester
- Upper Teme
Environment Agency regional manager Dave Throup has said that while a band of rain that has been hanging around since Monday will be clearing, more rain will make its way into our area from the south east this evening.
Heavy rain has also caused a lot of flooding in Westbury, near Shrewsbury, with a large pool of water blocking the road.
Fire crews were present in Welshpool town centre last night to try and pump away some of the water in the worst affected areas. They remained throughout the night.
And Rea Brook in Shrewsbury looked close to bursting its banks yesterday afternoon.
It is expected to be cloudy in Shropshire today and there will be some rain, which may become persistent at times. There will be a moderate to fresh north-easterly breeze, meaning it will be cool for the time of year, with a maximum temperature of 13C.

