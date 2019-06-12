Flooding causes chaos for commuters in Shropshire and Mid Wales

Rail travellers have been urged to avoid services between Chester and Shrewsbury by Transport for Wales due to flooding on the line.

⚠️ Due to heavy rain flooding the railway between Chester and Shrewsbury all lines are blocked



Train services running through these stations may be cancelled, delayed by up to 90 minutes or revised.



Disruption is expected until 10:00 12/06. — Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) June 12, 2019

UPDATE

Passengers are advised not to travel unless your journey is absolutely essential. Continued heavy rain during today means that travel to and from your desired destination cannot be guaranteed. — Trafnidiaeth Cymru Trenau Transport for Wales Rail (@tfwrail) June 12, 2019

It's a similar story on the roads. Newport Road under the railway bridge in Shifnal has been closed, with Albrighton Fire Station telling drivers to look for alternative routes, while water was over footpaths alongside the River Severn in Shrewsbury.

Please find alternative routes, most of the time when it rains it does flood! #AllOneTeam https://t.co/f3yxqjO810 — Albrighton Fire Station (@SFRS_Albrighton) June 12, 2019

Flood alerts were in place across Shropshire for:

Rea Brook and Cound Brook

River Severn in Shropshire

River Sow and River Penk

Severn Vyrnwy Confluence

Tern and Perry Catchments

The River Dee Catchment in England from Whitchurch to Chester

Upper Teme

LIVE: A lot of water in the #Severn #Shrewsbury Flood alert for #Shropshire has been issued. Water is over the tow path take extreme care, difficult to judge the edge of path to deep fast flowing water stay #floodaware @ShrewsburyTC @BBCShropshire @ShropshireStar @ShropCaution pic.twitter.com/sujSL27eyl — Chris Bainger (@ChrisBaingerEA) June 12, 2019

Advertising

Environment Agency regional manager Dave Throup has said that while a band of rain that has been hanging around since Monday will be clearing, more rain will make its way into our area from the south east this evening.

The rain band that’s been hanging about since Monday finally clearing off west but more rain appearing from SE. Will be into our patch this evening.



Top of River Severn on Flood Alert now as levels respond.



Stay #FloodAware as we continue to monitor situation pic.twitter.com/lhKq2U4JfY — Dave Throup (@DaveThroupEA) June 12, 2019

Heavy rain has also caused a lot of flooding in Westbury, near Shrewsbury, with a large pool of water blocking the road.

Rural West SNT - Road through Westbury currently flooded due to the amount of rain please take extra care or find alternative routes if possible 6774 pic.twitter.com/6ITlp9SQUx — Shrewsbury Police (@ShrewsburyCops) June 12, 2019

Advertising

Fire crews were present in Welshpool town centre last night to try and pump away some of the water in the worst affected areas. They remained throughout the night.

We have just rotated crews at the flooding in the town centre. After 12 hours of pumping water there is still no end in sight. 2 crews will remain on scene overnight and will continue pumping water from affected areas.Thankyou for the generosity of the town whilst at the imcident pic.twitter.com/ICevTIddZ1 — Welshpool Fire Station 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@WelshpoolFire) June 11, 2019

And Rea Brook in Shrewsbury looked close to bursting its banks yesterday afternoon.

It is expected to be cloudy in Shropshire today and there will be some rain, which may become persistent at times. There will be a moderate to fresh north-easterly breeze, meaning it will be cool for the time of year, with a maximum temperature of 13C.

Watch the Met Office forecast: