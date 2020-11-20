Free festive parking present for Shropshire shoppers when lockdown is lifted

Frankwell car park

The free parking which will run from December 3 to January 17, will give shops, pubs and cafes a welcome pre and post-Christmas boost.

And with social distancing measures in the county’s town centres set to be in place from December 3, visitors will also be able to visit towns safely, as well as for free.

Charges will apply between 8am and 11am each day, to ensure that the offer is aimed at shoppers and visitors to the town.

On-street parking charges will remain in town where it applies so that the parking bays can be used for those needing to use the 15-minute ‘pop and shop’ free parking, and to provide short-stay and easy access to essential services in the town centres.

More Covid-19 coverage:

Parking is already free in all surface car parks after 6pm and, under this offer, Raven Meadows multi-storey will also remain free after 6pm and overnight.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “We know that this year has been a challenging one for our town centres, for our local businesses, and for the local economy. We hope this offer will give all of our traders a much-needed boost once the current lockdown ends by encouraging people to visit our town centres in the run-up to Christmas, and into January.

"The 11am threshold is to ensure the focus is on supporting town centre visitors, rather than workers, and to help avoid congestion at peak times.

“We want everyone to think local and shop local this Christmas and beyond – our local businesses will very much welcome your custom – and we hope this offer will help encourage people to do so.

“Clearly health and safety will remain a top priority. Our town centres will have social distancing measures in place to support safer shopping, and we remind people using our car parks and visiting our town centres to follow latest Government guidance, and take note of any signage.”

The free parking offer does not include:

Prees Heath HGV Coach and Car Park.

Crossways HGV, Coach and Car Park in Church Stretton.

The car parks at The Moors and Castlefields near The Mere in Ellesmere.

Severn Valley Country Park car parks at Alveley and Highley.

There is no refund or extensions on season and resident permits as these are already significantly discounted on daily charges