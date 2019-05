Sometimes you don't have to go back too far in the past for pictures to have nostalgic resonance. Yesterday we carried a photo of boys at Trench Boys Secondary Modern School. And here is what it ultimately became. This is the Sutherland Co-operative Academy, in Gibbons Road, Trench, pictured on Wednesday, August 12, 2015. It closed the previous month and at the time of the picture there were already "Demolition in Progress" signs on the school fence, although demolition didn't actually get going for some time. Many Trench folk will remember it as the John Hunt School, named after its patron, Sir John Hunt, who led the expedition which conquered Everest in 1953.