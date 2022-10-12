Get your jabs to head off Covid and flu ‘twindemic’

It is good to see that the NHS autumn booster roll-out across our county has got off to a great start, with over 60,000 vaccines delivered in just over three weeks of the programme.

This is such positive news but I would urge anybody who is eligible for a Covid-19 or flu vaccine and not yet booked in to get protected ahead of winter.

Experts have been warning of a double pandemic of Covid-19 and flu this winter, so it is important that everyone gets the protection they need as quickly and conveniently as possible. In recent weeks, we have seen a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the community and our hospitals.

People aged 65 and over, the severely immunosuppressed and frontline health and care workers are being urged to get vaccinated without delay ahead of the potential ‘twindemic’ of Covid-19 and flu this winter.

Everyone who takes up the booster vaccine this autumn will increase their protection ahead of the winter months when respiratory viruses are typically at their peak.

There are more than 30 sites across Shropshire that are now offering Covid boosters – mainly community pharmacies and GP premises as well as a few bigger centres.

The NHS is also rolling out this year’s flu vaccine, with eligible people able to get their flu and Covid jab at the same time at some GP practices and community pharmacists.

The vaccine is still our best protection against this virus and with the number of patients in hospital with Covid-19 on the rise once again, I urge anyone eligible for the autumn booster to book their latest dose without delay through the national booking system or by calling 119.

This Friday is Allied Health Professions (AHP) Day and we will celebrate over 600 Allied Health Professionals (AHPs) who play such a tremendous part at our Trust. AHPs play a key role here supporting doctors and nurses in every department.

AHPs are the third largest healthcare workforce within the NHS and AHP Day gives us an opportunity to showcase the impact they have.

Here at the trust, we have 10 of the AHP specialities: Dietitians; occupational therapists; operating department practitioners (ODPs); orthoptists; paramedics; physiotherapists; podiatry; diagnostic radiographers; therapeutic radiographers and speech and language therapists.

Thank you to our wonderful AHPs for the support you show your colleagues and for ensuring that our patients are cared for and supported throughout their time with us.

Look out on our social media channels on Friday to see us highlight the fantastic work they do across both our hospital sites.

October marks Freedom to Speak Up Month which provides an opportunity for us to reflect on the ways we are encouraging a more open and honest environment within the trust, where raising concerns is common practice.

It is so important that our staff feel able to raise any issues they may have. This is why we have a dedicated team who offer invaluable support and help to tackle the barriers staff are facing. We are making good progress in this area with more staff speaking up, but we know there is still more we can do.

This month our Freedom To Speak Up Team have organised a calendar of events for staff to participate in and are promoting the different routes available for speaking up.

Today is the last day to nominate your hospital heroes for the Public Recognition Award (in partnership with the Shropshire Star) in our trust’s celebratory awards.

The Public Recognition Award is one category of our virtual staff awards which gives you, the valued members of our community, the chance to nominate those who you believe have been truly outstanding in their role. It can be a team or an individual.

To nominate visit trustawards.co.uk/nominate-2022