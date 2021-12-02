Shropshire health bosses appeal for public support to get through 'most challenging winter we have ever known'

Extra staff are being brought in to work in the county's hospitals and communities, while capacity in the A&E departments will also be increased, it says.

However, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, Shropshire Council, Telford & Wrekin Council, Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust and Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust have also made a plea for help from the public.

The letter states: "Winter is coming – and we know it is going to be a challenging one for health and care.

"Possibly the most challenging we have ever known.

"The level of demand we have seen in Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin over the last few months has been unprecedented and the highest we have ever seen at this time of year. It is the same story across the country, and it is likely to get tougher before it gets better.

"As health and care leaders, we give you our word, we are doing everything within our power to see that our communities get the care they need when they need it.

"We are bringing in extra staff to work in our communities and in our hospitals. We are increasing capacity in our A&E departments, we continue to respond and manage Covid outbreaks and we have added extra vaccination sites.

"But we need your support. We write to you today to set out the scale of the challenge and to ask for you to take the steps you can to help us and help each other.

"We are all in this together, your decisions and small actions can really make a difference this winter."

Both Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin currently have among the highest rates of infection in the West Midlands.

Health bosses say those becoming the most sick are those who haven’t been vaccinated and the county's hospitals are often operating at full capacity, causing lengthy waits in A&E and delays in ambulances being able to hand over their patients.

The letter continues: "We are also facing delays in discharging medically-fit patients from hospital – many of whom have complex personal circumstances and needs. This is leading to bed shortages and adding to ambulance waits at the ‘front door’ of A&E departments.

"Our social care and health teams are doing everything possible to support people who are well enough to leave hospital but need ongoing care. Priority is being given to the most vulnerable people.

"Your GPs are also under pressure. Surgeries are seeing record numbers of patients and the demand continues to increase."

Health bosses say there are steps people can take to help tackle the challenges.

They are urging people to get their Covid and flu jabs, follow the rules and advice surrounding Covid and consider which health service is best to use when needed.

And they say contacting NHS 111 or visiting NHS online is the best way to find the right service if it is not a life-threatening emergency.

People can also support a loved one to get home from hospital, freeing up NHS beds.