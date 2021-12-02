Rise in Covid patients at Shropshire's hospitals is 'worrying'

There were 50 patients with Covid-19 in local hospitals as of Tuesday.

Telford and Wrekin continues to have the highest infection rate in the West Midlands, with latest figures showing it is still well above the national and regional averages.

Last week, there were 1,090 new coronavirus cases reported for Telford and Wrekin – 13 more than the previous seven-day period.

In Shropshire, 1,666 new Covid cases were reported in the seven days to November 25, which was a decrease of five per cent on the previous week.

Shropshire has the second highest infection rate in the West Midlands.

Health bosses say taking simple steps can ease the "unprecedented strain" on local health services.

Liz Noakes, Telford and Wrekin's director for public health, said: “In the last week, our local hospitals had significantly more people with Covid-19, which is worrying.

"Hospitals report that the sickest patients with Covid-19 are those who did not have their vaccination.

“Given also the national concern over the Omicron variant, it has never been more important to get fully vaccinated, including with your booster, if eligible.

“We all need to help reduce the growing pressure on our local NHS and hospitals – so that those who need their services the most can access them in full and on time.

“Simple but efficient steps help protect your loved ones and your community and ease the unprecedented strain on local health services.

“Get your Covid and flu vaccinations if eligible, test before visiting people who are at higher risk of illness if they catch Covid and follow the rules – face covering in public buildings, hands-face-space and let fresh air in, when at home with visitors or in a busy enclosed space.

“Thank you for doing your bit to reduce Covid spread.”

Councillor Andy Burford, cabinet member for health and social care at Telford & Wrekin Council, urged people to get fully vaccinated.

“This weekend there’s another chance for our residents to get vaccinated while they are doing their Christmas shopping," he said.

“It couldn’t be easier, as you don’t need an appointment. Pop into Southwater One on Saturday between 11am and 4pm.

“Other clinics are also available across the borough, such as in Wellington at the Telford and Wrekin Interfaith Council building every Friday, from 11.30am-3.30pm. Check all the locations, dates and time for local walk-in clinics."

For young people aged 12-15 year olds, parents need to accompany their child to the clinic.

Jabs will be given on a first come, first served basis and clinics may close early if all allocated vaccine has been used.