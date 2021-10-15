Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital to temporarily close due to lack of staff

The trust which manages the hospital says patients will be discharged to an appropriate place by the end of the month

Bishop's Castle Community Hospital will cease all admissions from the end of the week.

Patients currently at the hospital will be assessed and discharged to "the appropriate place of care" by Sunday, October 31, according to officials.

In a statement Shropshire Community Health Trust, which manages the hospital, said that staffing issues over the last six months had left it "extremely difficult" to run the hospital.

A spokesman said: "Shropshire Community Health Trust (SCHT) can today confirm that Bishop’s Castle Community Hospital is set to be temporarily closed on safety grounds.

“SCHT is committed to providing high quality care, and this has proved to be extremely challenging at Bishop’s Castle due to long-standing staffing issues.

“Recruitment has been a problem for several years.

"For the last six months it has become extremely difficult to maintain the qualified staffing levels required to run the hospital.

"This has been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has and continues to impact us severely.

“We have been actively managing the issues with our fantastic staff, but despite their best endeavours we have been unable to secure the right level of substantive staff to deliver optimum care to patients.

“We have therefore taken the difficult decision as a trust to temporarily close the hospital.

"New admissions will cease from the end of the week. All current inpatients will be assessed and discharged to the appropriate place of care by Sunday, October 31.

“As part of our system Local Care Transformation Programme, we will continue with our plans that aim to engage, involve and co-design new models of care with residents and communities, with a focus on prevention and promoting good health and wellbeing.

"The first phase of our engagement will commence during the winter months.”

The move has been criticised by health campaigners.

Chair of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Defend our NHS, Gill George said: "What they are showing yet again is contempt for rural communities. This is a completely absurd time to be taking capacity away from hospitals. Ambulances are already stacked up outside hospitals waiting to hand patients over.

"The system is already stretched to the limit. There aren't enough host beds now, and this is the worse possible time to be reducing the number of beds even further and this is what this decision means in practice.