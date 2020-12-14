GPs to launch Covid vaccine clinics in Shropshire tomorrow as part of biggest NHS immunisation programme

Practices in more than 100 parts of the country are taking delivery of the Pfizer vaccine, as the biggest vaccination programme in NHS history gains further momentum.

Nurses, paramedics, pharmacists and other NHS staff will work alongside GPs to vaccinate those aged 80 and over, as well as care home workers and residents, identified as priority groups for the life-saving vaccine.

A group of nine GP surgeries in Shropshire will be inviting patients to get the jab this week.

They are:

Albrighton Medical Practice

Alveley Medical Practice

Bridgnorth Medical Practice

Brown Clee Medical Practice

Broseley Medical Practice

Ironbridge Medical Practice

Cleobury Mortimer Medical Centre

Highley Medical Centre

Much Wenlock & Cressage Medical Practice.

Four clinical rooms have been set up at Bridgnorth Medical Practice to begin vaccinations on Tuesday, with patients being told to follow a one-way system.

Dr Jess Harvey, of Much Wenlock & Cressage Medical Practice, said around 975 patients are expected to receive their jabs at the clinics by the end of Friday.

She said: "It's a privilege to be one of the first places to do this; to be in a position to help people.

"It's exciting. This is something the country has been waiting for since Covid started, but it's slightly daunting in the terms of it being a big challenge.

"We have to do this alongside our normal clinic work but it's something everyone is well up for doing.

"My colleagues across the county are keen to help as much as we can."

She said people should not be worried about getting the vaccine, adding: "This vaccine has been through all the checks and regulations that any other vaccine has been through.

"It has been done more quickly because processes have been streamlined. I feel the vaccine is safe and will be having it myself."

Patients will be contacted by their GP surgery to attend an appointment and are urged not to call the practice themselves.

Dr Nikki Kanani, practising GP and NHS director of primary care, said GPs, nurses, pharmacists and other primary care staff are eager to play their part in protecting people against coronavirus.

“This is the greatest vaccination programme ever undertaken by the NHS and, to help vaccinate people safely we will be working with local communities to deliver it in convenient and familiar settings," she said.

“As a GP I am proud to be part of this huge national effort to protect our patients against the virus and I would urge the public to come forward when they are called up for the vaccine.”

The community sites build on the work of the scores of hospital hubs which have already started vaccinating.

The latest phase of the vaccine roll-out is being co-ordinated by GP-led primary care networks with more practices and community pharmacies in other parts of England joining on a phased basis during December and in the coming months.

Professor Martin Marshall, chair of the Royal College of GPs, added: “GPs and our teams are about to embark on an enormous challenge, delivering the Covid-19 vaccination programme in the community whilst also delivering the expanded flu vaccine programme and the usual care and services our patients rely on us for.

“There are also logistical challenges but general practice has an excellent track record of delivering mass vaccination programmes, and we want to use this experience to help protect people from Covid-19 and start getting life back to normal again.