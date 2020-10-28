Telford could move to Tier 2 Covid restrictions

It is understood that government officials will meet to discuss the move today, after a recommendation based on data showing rising cases in the borough.

If the move is approved then the measures could be announced by the government in parliament as early as tomorrow.

The number of cases in Telford has risen sharply over recent days, with 361 in the seven days up to October 22, giving the borough a rate of 200.7 cases per 100,000 people.

One of the triggers for being moved up a tier in the government's system is have a case rate above 100 in 100,000 – along with other factors such as the level of hospital admissions.

Shropshire has also seen a rise in cases with the rate at 106.8 in the seven days up to October 22. There were 345 cases in the week up to October 22, 71 more than the previous week.

If Telford & Wrekin is moved in to Tier 2, people in the borough will no longer be able to meet socially indoors with others if they do not live with them – whether in private homes, pubs or restaurants.

The cumulative total number of coronavirus deaths at hospitals in Telford and Shropshire as of October 27. Data: NHS England

People in support bubbles can go on meeting as before, and informal childcare may also be provided.

People are able to meet friends and family outdoors, but only in a group of up to six people.

Schools and universities remain open under the rules, as do businesses but pubs and restaurants must ensure that customers consume food and drink only while seated, and close between 10pm and 5am.

The Department of Health has declined to comment on whether the issue is under discussion and only said that decisions in changes are taken after talks with local politicians and public health experts.

The daily number of coronavirus deaths at hospitals in Telford and Shropshire as of October 27. Data: NHS England

A Government spokesperson said: “The Covid Alert Levels simplify and strengthen rules to help protect lives and reduce the transmission of the virus, whilst minimising the impact to livelihoods and the economy.

“Decisions are made in close consultation with local leaders and public health experts, informed by the latest evidence from the JBC and NHS Test and Trace, PHE and the Chief Medical Officer for England.