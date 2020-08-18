Covid-19 outbreak in Telford leads to local lockdown warning

Telford & Wrekin Council said at least 24 cases had been reported in the seven days up to August 16.

The sudden rise has seen the council issue a plea to the public in an effort to avoid the introduction of strict lockdown measures as seen in other parts of the country such as Leicester.

The council's director of Public Health Liz Noakes has released a direct appeal to the people of the borough, asking them to "help avoid a local lockdown.”

The latest official weekly figure for the number of coronavirus cases will be released on Thursday, but the increase has prompted Ms Noakes’ call to the public to act now

She said: “We have seen an increase in Covid cases within the borough over the last week.

“While we can connect some of these cases together, we cannot connect them all.

“It is critical that, if you have symptoms, you isolate, dial 119 and get tested.

“If you are contacted by NHS Test and Trace or the council’s Health Protection team and you are a direct contact, you should isolate for 14 days. This is how we will contain any outbreak.

“To stop the spread in the wider community, we must all keep two metres apart, wash our hands regularly for at least 20 seconds and wear a facemask. You need to do all these things when you go out to work and in your free time.

“Keep your contacts to a minimum. If you socialise indoors, then socialise with only one other household.

“We must all play our part to stop the spread and avoid a local lockdown.”