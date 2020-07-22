Several coronavirus cases confirmed at Welshpool traveller site

Powys Teaching Health Board confirmed it is "aware of a number of cases in the Welshpool area", with posts on social media indicating that they have involved a group of people living at Leighton Arches in the town.

Leighton Arches is a traveller site and pictures have been posted on social media of testers carrying out assessments at the location.

A post from one resident of the site suggested six people have tested positive for the virus.

A statement from Powys Local Health Board said: "We are aware of a number of cases in the Welshpool area. Where clusters of cases are identified, Public Health Wales, Powys County Council and Powys Teaching Health Board work with local partners to implement our planned response.

"We take our responsibilities for confidentiality very seriously and do not comment on individual cases."

The statement added: "Anyone with suspected symptoms of Covid-19 infection - a high temperature, a new, continuous cough, or a loss of smell or taste (anosmia) - must self-isolate and seek an urgent test.

"People with confirmed Coronavirus must isolate for seven days, with members of their household isolating for 14 days until the risk of passing on further infection has gone. Combined, these simple but effective actions will ensure the virus does not spread."

The latest figures from Public Health Wales show 333 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Powys since the pandemic began.