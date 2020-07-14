Hadley Learning Community student tests positive for Covid-19

Hadley Learning Community (HLC) said a group of seven pupils and staff were sent home on Wednesday after a male pupil tested positive having had taken the Covid-19 test at the hub near Ironbridge the previous weekend.

The school, in Waterloo Road, Ketley, has remained open, but the summer break is starting tomorrow.

HLC chief executive Dr Gill Eatough said: "We have been complimented for our exemplary procedures in ensuring the safety of the children and the staff under the circumstances. We have risk assessments in place and there is a lot of hygiene systems in place. The school is very clean."

Telford & Wrekin council spokesman Russell Griffin said: "We can confirm that there has been a case of Covid-19 involving a child at Hadley Learning Community.

"The school will remain open. Telford & Wrekin Council, Public Health England and the school are working together and monitoring the situation."

Meanwhile the Corbet School in Baschurch was closed on Monday after a case of coronavirus, however neither the school or Shropshire Council would confirm whether it was a pupil or teacher who tested positive.