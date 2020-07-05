Under-21s banned from Shrewsbury pub after social distancing ignored

Pubs were able to open their doors again for the first time in more than 100 days on Saturday under modified social distancing regulations.

The one-metre plus rule was introduced as a replacement for the two-metre rule to help pubs and other businesses open while staying within the coronavirus regulations.

And while many people stuck to the guidelines on 'Super Saturday' as the lockdown laws were eased, others were either unwilling or unable.

Luke Perks, landlord of The Crown in Coleham, has decided to now only serve people aged 21 or over after a young group ignored the rules on Saturday.

He said: "Due to the complete disregard to social distancing by a certain demographic of customers, you will now have to be 21 and over to be served alcohol in The Crown at Coleham. I will not allow individuals to put my staff and customers at risk."

The Marston's pub has a large beer garden with seating along the River Severn and views of the Quarry park.

Social distancing guidelines, hand sanitiser and signage had been put in place ready for Saturday and a host greeted people at the door where tables could be booked for no more than six guests.

However, customers who were admitted in smaller groups started to gather together, ignoring the guidelines put in place and were asked to leave.

Mr Perks added: "There was a certain amount of people that were not listening to the social distancing rules. There are policies in place but it was a problem for that age group.

"We are not meant to be controlling measures only advising people. We are not meant to be policing it but with that age group there was a problem.

"They ignored Government guidelines and we have implemented everything we have been asked to.

"There was no incident they just ignored social distancing."