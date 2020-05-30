Most Shropshire coronavirus hospital deaths in April were admitted from care homes

Last month 48 out of the 74 Covid-19 deaths recorded at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust were of patients who had been admitted from care homes – accounting for 64 per cent, a report to the trust's board says.

A 41-year-old woman with underlying health conditions became the first and youngest patient to die at the county's acute hospitals on March 15, but the oldest between then and the end of April was 96.

The 'learning from deaths' report says: "In March only two out of the 17 deaths occurred in patients admitted from care homes.

"By April the figure had increased to 48 out of 74 deaths – 64 per cent.

"The patients were mainly admitted to Princess Royal Hospital predominantly from a variety of residential homes who do not have nursing support.

"The highest number of in-hospital deaths from an individual care home was three residents."

The report also provides a break-down of the number of men and women with the virus who died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, over the same time period.

Overall, deaths in men were slightly higher compared to women – but almost three times higher in the under 65 age group.

However, the majority of patients who died from complications of coronavirus in hospital – 72 of the 91 – were older than 65.

The report, which is co-written by patient safety advisor and mortality lead Tracey Lloyd, and Samantha Carling, patient safety team manager, says there have been 'in-hospital deaths' among patients who were living throughout the county, with no statistical clusters evident.

But there was a "slightly higher number of deaths" in patients living in locations with a higher number of care homes.

Of the Covid-19 patients to die in hospital between March 15 and the end of April, 42 came from postcodes with SY, 35 with TF, and 14 with WV.

The report says the rate of severity and mortality is thought internationally to be higher in younger men.

It continues: "There is some evidence to suggest that the presence of oestrogen and progesterone in pre-menopausal women may be of benefit due to either a direct effect on the immune response, or indirect effect through protection from underlying heart disease."

The trust is also participating in several national and international Covid-19 trials about intensive care and ward management of patients.

The latest figures released on Friday show a total of 144 patients have died with coronavirus in Shrewsbury and Telford hospitals since the pandemic began.

Thirteen patients have died in the care of Shropshire Community Health Trust and five have died at the Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen.

Meanwhile 112 people have also died in care homes in Shropshire after contracting the virus, taking the county's overall death toll to 274.

However care home death figures are only available from April 10 to May 22 meaning the true death toll is likely to be far higher.