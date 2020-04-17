Coronavirus assessment centre in action at Telford International Centre

This photo shows the second drive-through facility that has opened in the county.

It has been set up by Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Groups and follows the opening of one at Shrewsbury Town Football Club last week.

It is strictly for use by patients across Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin who have been referred by their GP and have pre-booked appointments, and no testing will take place.

Tom Gray, CEO at Southwater Event Group, said: “We’re delighted to be able to help local NHS staff to set up an assessment centre in the Telford International Centre car park.

“We’re really pleased that we can play a small part in supporting the NHS during this challenging time.”

A team of healthcare professionals will assess patients referred by GPs who are suspected of having the virus and require medical attention.

Patients will be seen either within their vehicles or in temporary clinical rooms that have been set up on-site.

Dr Jo Leahy, chair of Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “These centres have been set up to help reduce the risk of cross infection to patients and staff by assessing people with coronavirus symptoms.

“It’s important to remember that these assessment centres are not testing facilities or walk-in services for patients with symptoms of coronavirus, and no patient will be able to report directly to these centres without being referred by their GP.

“I know a lot of work has gone into setting up both of these assessment centres and I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved.”

Anyone who thinks they have coronavirus symptoms should access the NHS 111 coronavirus service online, and only call 111 if they cannot access the internet.

The assessment centre will be open Monday to Friday, between 8.30am and 6pm, including bank holidays.