'A number' of residents die at Shropshire care home after showing coronavirus symptoms

Park House Care Home in Kinlet, near Bewdley, looks after people with advanced dementia.

Shropshire Council, which has been supporting the care home along with other NHS organisations and Public Health England, says "a number" of residents have died after showing Covid-19 symptoms.

Rachel Robinson, director of public health at Shropshire Council, said: “Our thoughts are of course with the families and friends who have lost loved ones during this difficult time and we would like to offer our sincere condolences, also to the staff who care deeply for all of the residents and are affected by the loss of those who have sadly passed away.

"I would like to thank the home, the families and staff for doing everything they can to support and care for these residents in these very difficult times.

“It is vital that we do everything we can to protect our elderly and vulnerable in care homes.

"We know that the nursing home has and continues to meticulously follow the government's advice and guidelines to ensure their residents and healthcare staff are well cared for."

She said the nursing home had followed the correct government health and care advice and was quick to isolate anyone with symptoms in their own private rooms, while staff also had access to personal protective equipment.

Ms Robinson said: "The hard work of all staff at the home has prevented the further spread amongst residents and staff and has meant that the home is once more open to welcome new residents after more than 14 days of no further residents with symptoms.

"We thank them and their families for their understanding in not being able to see their loved ones during this time.

“We will continue to work closely with everyone involved to provide advice and support to both residents and staff at homes across the county.

“At this time we would also like to remind everyone to follow social distancing advice to reduce their social interaction with other people.

"Good hand hygiene remains the best protection against the virus, including washing your hands more regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and covering your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze."

The nursing home has been approached for comment.