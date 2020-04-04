Menu

Advertising

Coronavirus: LIVE updates on second Saturday of life under lockdown

By Harry Leather | Coronavirus | Published:

Follow the latest coronavirus updates from across Shropshire, Mid Wales and beyond.

A Covid-19 assessment centre has been set up at Shrewsbury Town's ground

We're bringing you live updates on the Covid-19 pandemic from across our region, the UK and around the world.

It might feel like it's been longer but it's only the second weekend since Boris Johnson ordered the country to stay at home.

So far 22 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus in Shropshire (seven deaths were confirmed yesterday) and that number is expected to continue to rise steeply over the coming days.

As we all know, the key to stopping the spread and saving lives is staying at home and keeping your distance as much as possible.

We want to hear how you're coping with life under the new restrictions so don't forget to share your stories and photos by emailing us or getting in touch on social media.

See today's updates here:

Coronavirus Health News
Harry Leather

By Harry Leather
Digital Editor - @hleather_star

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News