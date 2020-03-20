Coronavirus live updates: Latest news as key worker list is published

The "key workers" list has been published and includes frontline health and social care staff, people involved in food production and delivery and utility workers.

It means the children of those workers and vulnerable pupils will continue to be cared for at school during the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, many schools in Shropshire are already closed or partially closed today, including the Corbet, near Shrewsbury, where a pupil has been confirmed as having coronavirus. Headteacher Dr Jane Tinker said the pupil hadn't attended the school since last Friday and the case was confirmed this Wednesday.

Later today the Chancellor is set to unveil an emergency package aimed at protecting workers’ jobs and wages as they face hardship in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

He will reveal new measures at the daily Covid-19 press conference in Downing Street, where he is expected to be joined by Boris Johnson.

Key updates:

Key worker list includes healthcare workers, teachers, supermarket staff, utility workers and police.

Schools not already shut are preparing to close apart from for the children of these key workers

The death toll in Italy has risen to 3,405, overtaking the total number of deaths so far registered in China.

Global coronavirus deaths have passed 10,000.

Retired medics are being asked to return to help fight the virus.

