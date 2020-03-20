Advertising
Friday: Full list of Shropshire and Mid Wales school closures
Numerous schools across Shropshire and Mid Wales were closed or partially closed today, hours ahead of a full shutdown.
From Monday only vulnerable pupils or the children of key workers will attend school as part of the campaign to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The following schools were closed on Friday as notified to the local authorities:
Shropshire Council:
Primary schools
- Brockton School
- Church Preen
- Morda, Oswestry
- Norton-in-Hales
- Pontesbury
- Selattyn
- Weston Rhyn
- Wistanstow
- Woore
Secondary schools
- Belvidere, Shrewsbury - Year 7, 8, 9 and 10 students have been asked to stay at home on Friday 20 March
- Church Stretton (Academy) - closed to Year 8
- Community College, Bishops Castle - closed to key stage 3
- Corbet, Baschurch (Academy) - closed
- Grove, Market Drayton - closed to Years 11 and 13
- Lacon Childe, Cleobury Mortimer - closed to Year 9
- Lakelands, Ellesmere (Academy) - closed to Years 9 and 10
- Marches, Oswestry (Academy) - Closed to Years 11 and 13
- Mary Webb, Pontesbury - closed to key stage 3
- Meole Brace, Shrewsbury - closed to Years 8, 9 and 11
- Oldbury Wells, Bridgnorth - closed to Years 8 and 9
- Priory, Shrewsbury (Academy) - closed to Year 9
- Shrewsbury Academy - closed to Years 9 and 11
- Sir John Talbot's, Whitchurch - closed to Years 11 and 13
- Thomas Adams, Wem - closed to Years 8, 9, 11 and 13
- William Brookes, Much Wenlock (Academy) - Closed to Years 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
Special schools:
- Acorns at Woodlands at Bishops Castle Community College
- Severndale specialist Academy
Telford & Wrekin Council
- Charlton School, Wellington - closed to year 8 and 9 students
- Ercall Wood Technology College, Wellington - closed for Year 8 and 9
- Hadley Learning Community - Secondary Phase , Hadley - closed for Year 8 and 9
- Southall School, Dawley - partial closure - see school website for details
- Telford Priory School, Wrockwardine Wood - Only Years 7 and 10 in.
- Woodlands Primary School & Nursery (3363), Madeley - Year 5 and Nursery closed
Powys County Council
- Caereinion High School
- Welshpool High School - partially open
- Castle Caereinion C. in W. School
- Llanerfyl C. in W. Foundation School
- Sennybridge C.P. School
- Ysgol y Mynydd Du
- Ysgol-y-Bannau
- Brynllywarch Hall School - partially open
