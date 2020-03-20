Friday: Full list of Shropshire and Mid Wales school closures

From Monday only vulnerable pupils or the children of key workers will attend school as part of the campaign to limit the spread of coronavirus.

The following schools were closed on Friday as notified to the local authorities:

Shropshire Council:

Primary schools

Brockton School

Church Preen

Morda, Oswestry

Norton-in-Hales

Pontesbury

Selattyn

Weston Rhyn

Wistanstow

Woore

Secondary schools

Belvidere, Shrewsbury - Year 7, 8, 9 and 10 students have been asked to stay at home on Friday 20 March

Church Stretton (Academy) - closed to Year 8

Community College, Bishops Castle - closed to key stage 3

Corbet, Baschurch (Academy) - closed

Grove, Market Drayton - closed to Years 11 and 13

Lacon Childe, Cleobury Mortimer - closed to Year 9

Lakelands, Ellesmere (Academy) - closed to Years 9 and 10

Marches, Oswestry (Academy) - Closed to Years 11 and 13

Mary Webb, Pontesbury - closed to key stage 3

Meole Brace, Shrewsbury - closed to Years 8, 9 and 11

Oldbury Wells, Bridgnorth - closed to Years 8 and 9

Priory, Shrewsbury (Academy) - closed to Year 9

Shrewsbury Academy - closed to Years 9 and 11

Sir John Talbot's, Whitchurch - closed to Years 11 and 13

Thomas Adams, Wem - closed to Years 8, 9, 11 and 13

William Brookes, Much Wenlock (Academy) - Closed to Years 9, 10, 11, 12, 13

Special schools:

Acorns at Woodlands at Bishops Castle Community College

Severndale specialist Academy

Telford & Wrekin Council

Charlton School, Wellington - closed to year 8 and 9 students

Ercall Wood Technology College, Wellington - closed for Year 8 and 9

Hadley Learning Community - Secondary Phase , Hadley - closed for Year 8 and 9

Southall School, Dawley - partial closure - see school website for details

Telford Priory School, Wrockwardine Wood - Only Years 7 and 10 in.

Woodlands Primary School & Nursery (3363), Madeley - Year 5 and Nursery closed

Powys County Council