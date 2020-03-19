Coronavirus crisis updates: Schools preparing to shut down indefinitely

Emergency legislation to tackle the coronavirus outbreak will be published in Parliament after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the closure and cancellation of exams.

It comes as the Government is to launch a voucher scheme to ensure children eligible for free school meals will continue to have access to hot food while schools shut down for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, people are being urged not to stockpile medicines and not to visit pharmacies if they have symptoms of infection, as pressure on the sector increases amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Key developments:

Confirmed cases worldwide have now passed 200,000

More than 8,000 people have died

There are calls for clarity on exams as UK schools get set to shut down

In a major milestone, China has reported no new domestic cases

Australia and New Zealand have closed their borders to non-residents

Live updates: