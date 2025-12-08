Families, patients, friends and colleagues gathered outdoors at Severn Hospice in Bicton, Shrewsbury on Sunday (December 7) for the charity’s annual Lights of Love service – an evening of carols, readings and quiet moments of reflection to offer comfort and connection to people who’ve lost loved ones.

It was a chilly and blustery evening, but there was plenty of love to provide the warmth for those in attendance, while the singers and instrumentalists braved the elements to provide pitch-perfect performances.

Hospice nurses lit candles for members of the audience to hold, which provided a stunning backdrop against the night sky at the end of the emotional ceremony.

The audience were in fine voice for the Christmas carols at the Severn Hospice Lights of Love event. Pictures: Andrew Carr

Music was provided by the Key Change Choir from Bridgnorth and Wem Jubilee Brass Band who entertained the crowd with a mix of traditional carols and festive favourites.

Pianist and singer Faye Hudson, whose late mum was cared for by the hospice, delivered a beautiful performance of Ed Sheeran’s Photograph which brought a few tears to some in attendance. She also sang Fields of Gold, which was felt poignantly by the audience.

Faye told how special it was for her to sing at the event.

“Mum would be very proud,” she said. “She was diagnosed with cancer when I was about 12 and battled for 11 more years before she passed away at the hospice in 2019.

“I’ve been to Lights of Love before and know how much comfort it brings - it’s lovely to be part of it this year.”

Hospice nurses lit candles for members of the audience to hold to create a beautiful backdrop against the night sky. Pictures: Andrew Carr

Among those in attendance was Chris Pryce of Shrewsbury, who was there to remember his wife Christine who died in December 2019 aged 71. He was joined by their daughters, Julia Williams and Georgina Verrin.

“I stayed with her and she died in my arms,” Chris said. “We had been married for 50 years, seven months and four days.

“The support the hospice gave helped us no end. It was quite remarkable. Every morning they came in and asked me what I wanted for breakfast and they would bring it. It meant I could stay with her.”

“It allowed him to be her husband instead of her carer,” added Georgina.

“On her gravestone I had the word ‘courageous’ engraved,” Chris added. “She knew she was terminally ill, but she never questioned why should it be her.”

Hundreds were in attendance for the poignant ceremony at Severn Hospice. Pictures: Andrew Carr

Meryl Jones, also of Shrewsbury, was there to remember her late husband of 58 years, Michael. He died in September 2021 aged 85. She was joined for the ceremony by their granddaughter, Rachael Empson.

“They [the hospice] gave us a lot of support,” Meryl said. “I think it’s the fourth year I’ve been to this [Lights of Love]. They do amazing work.”

“They’re just lovely people who go the extra mile,” Rachael added.

John Byron of Bishop's Castle, centre, was in attendance with his family (from left): Kay Byron, Kevin Byron, Jesse Byron and Katie McKeane. They were at the hospice to remember John's late wife, Jill. Pictures: Andrew Carr

John Byron, of Bishop’s Castle, was joined by his family to remember his late wife Jill, who died in March 2021, aged 76.

He has made the trip from south Shropshire for Lights of Love for the last few years.

Jill was looked after at home by hospice nurses.

“They were tremendous,” John said, shedding a tear. “I cared for her for the last few months. Three nurses came out so I could have the night off. They were there for us both.

“They really helped in a difficult time. I don’t know what I’d have done without them.”

At the centre of the evening stood a large Christmas tree, illuminated with thousands of tiny lights each dedicated to the memory of someone special.

Bridgnorth funeral director John Adams, who is a leading advocate for bereavement education in schools, hosted proceedings. Poignant words were also shared by Debbie Morris, the hospice’s community services manager and Janet Holmes, of the charity’s chaplaincy service.

'A difficult time'

Heather Tudor, the charity’s CEO, said: “Christmas can be a very difficult time for so many and we know that, for families and loved ones, Lights of Love offers a moment of peace and comfort.

“Standing shoulder to shoulder with others who have similar experiences can give a sense of togetherness and we hope that Lights of Love provides precisely that for people who need it.

“Thanks to our sponsors, especially Manton Building Contractors and our wonderful staff and volunteers who made sure that the event went without a hitch. Each year we say that Lights of Love can’t get any more special - and each year it does.”

This year, Severn Hospice has cared for and supported almost 3,000 local families living with incurable illness.

Each day, it spends £26,526 caring for local families and four out of five of its patients are cared for in their own homes. Much of its funding comes from donations, events, legacies and gifts in wills as well as revenue from its network of shops.

Dedications for the Lights of Love tree and donations can be made online throughout the festive period at severnhospice.org.uk/lights.