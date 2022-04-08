Groundwork to begin on new GP practice

An artist’s impression of the new Shifnal and Priorslee Medical Centre on Haughton Road.

Approval has been granted for Shifnal and Priorslee Medical Centre with final funding secured for construction to commence.

The project, which has been supported by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), will now enter the next phase of development with ground work to begin on the brand new, purpose-built health and care centre shortly.

The centre, which has attracted significant funding from NHS England, is expected to open in summer 2023 and will be staffed by a multidisciplinary team, bringing a range of healthcare specialists together under one roof.

The new state-of-the-art facility, located on Haughton Road, is expected to provide increased capacity for appointments and extended opening hours, more integrated services and improved access to high-quality diagnostic facilities, consulting and treatment rooms for patients.

Rahspal Bhachu, GP Partner at the Shifnal and Priorslee Medical Centre, said: “We are very excited to be moving ahead with the development. This new purpose-built centre will be extremely important to help our GPs and practice team to better meet the increasing health and social needs of our patients.

“The centre will enable us to be adaptive and flexible with a space that can be expanded or extended for future service development. We can’t wait to get into the new building and show our patients around their new practice.”

Claire Parker, Director of Partnerships for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin CCG, said: “We are delighted to reach this significant milestone and look forward to seeing the practice press ahead with construction.