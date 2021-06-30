New dementia household opens at Shrewsbury nursing home

Lucy Holl, CEO at Morris Care, with Shrewsbury Mayor Julian Dean at Radbrook Nursing Home in Shrewsbury

Family members joined residents and guests at the official opening of the new Cherry Trees Dementia Household at Morris Care’s Radbrook Nursing Home.

Town mayor, Councillor Julian Dean, performed the honours at a relaxed garden party complete with celebration cake and pianist to mark the occasion.

The new addition at Radbrook, with its 14 en-suite bedrooms and specialist staff, has been designed to meet the needs of people living with dementia.

A haven of calm, it has themed areas to help with reminiscences and provide sensory stimulation.

There are nostalgic images on gallery walls, the Cherry Trees dining room recalls the former Morris Café on Pride Hill and familiar items from the past are on display in a shop front made by Morris Joinery.

The household’s patio garden even boasts a cherry tree as its centrepiece.

Lucy Holl, CEO at Morris Care, said: “I would like to thank those residents who have already moved in to our new Cherry Trees household for agreeing to help us host this lovely occasion and sharing their new home space with us all.

"It was a real joy to see their family members and our guests enjoy the music and atmosphere at our first official event at the household held in line with changed government restrictions.”

Radbrook is one of six homes run by Morris Care, which has been delivering care in Shropshire and Cheshire for more than 25 years.