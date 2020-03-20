Email set up to cope with demand on Shropshire's repeat prescription hotline

On Monday, Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group’s Prescription Ordering Direct (POD) service, which allows patients to reorder medicines, received more than 15,000 calls – compared to the usual number of just over 2,000.

Health bosses have urged people not to panic and have warned people that any inappropriate or early requests for medicines will not be processed.

People are being asked to only order when they have seven days of medication left.

An email address has now been set up for the service to help manage the unprecedented demand on the phone lines.

Anyone who is unable to join the phone queue for the POD service can email shropshire.pod@nhs.net

A message posted on Shropshire CCG's website said: "Don’t worry if your initial email does not contain all of the required information, as you will receive an automated response back from the POD team which includes a simple form to complete if you’ve missed any information out.

"We would like to remind people there is no need to stockpile medication, so please only order when you have seven days of medication left.

"Any inappropriate or early requests will not be processed."