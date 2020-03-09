Coronavirus: Shrewsbury students 'do not have to self-isolate' after college Italy ski trip

College officials said the ski trip took place within the Valle d’Aosta region, which is around 120 miles from the Category 1 areas in Italy which are in lockdown.

A spokesperson said: "The actual location of the resort is very close to the France/Switzerland border and well away from Lombardy and other areas re-classified as Category 1 as of March 8.

"The resort is in a category 2 area and current Public Health England advice is that people travelling to and from this area do not have to self-isolate upon return to the UK unless they feel ill.

"The staff and students travelled by coach to and from the resort and the UK and did not pass through any infected area or use any major transport hubs like airports where potential exposure to the virus would be greater.

"Students and staff on the trip were given personal hygiene kits as well as guidance on handwashing and advice on the ‘Catch it, bin it, kill it’ approach for respiratory and cough hygiene.

"Shrewsbury College Group appreciate that this is a difficult situation for all concerned. There are a wide range of differing views being aired by parents and other stakeholders on the approach that the college should adopt. The only appropriate and responsible approach is to consistently follow government guidance which is based on expert scientific advice.

"Shrewsbury Colleges Group is constantly monitoring the situation to inform the most up-to-date approach to the situation at all times. We would like to reassure all concerned that we are taking the matter extremely seriously and are applying an appropriate level of response to the situation.

"The health and well-being for all of our students, staff, as well as their friends, family and the wider public is our paramount concern. Following government guidance is the best way to ensure health and wellbeing."