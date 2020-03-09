Coronavirus honeymoon couple released from UK quarantine

Alan Steele and his wife Wendy Marshall Steele had spent 14 days at Arrowe Park hospital on the Wirral, after returning home from Japan.

Lorry driver Mr Steele, from Little Drayton, and his new wife had been on board cruise liner Diamond Princess for their honeymoon in February.

But after testing positive for coronavirus on the ship he was taken to hospital in Tokyo on February 6, while his wife remained on the ship.

He remained in hospital for two weeks, despite continuing to show no symptoms. It was believed he may have just been a carrier.

He was eventually released from hospital on February 19, but revealed when he flew back to the UK he would then have to spend a further two weeks in quarantine, along with Wendy.

After Wendy, from Tettenhall, near Wolverhampton, was released from quarantine, they both flew back to the UK on February 22 and were taken straight to the Wirral for a further 14 days in quarantine.

But he revealed on Facebook on Friday that he would be released from quarantine at some point over the weekend.

He said: “Just been informed that the last test was negative so get freed tomorrow night whooopy.”

The couple’s wedding photographer and friend, Amanda Reynolds, told the Shropshire Star she had spoken to Wendy on Saturday morning who told her they would be released that night.

She added that they had both tested negative again – and that both Alan and Wendy were over the moon with the news that they would be released from quarantine.

Speaking on Sunday, Amanda said: "I haven't heard anything from them today [Sunday], but she text Saturday night to say they were on the transport home.

"It was just a quick text from her to say they were free."

She added: "I can’t wait to see them both. It has been a long time coming – and I can finally give them their wedding photos!”

It is unclear if the couple have arrived back in the West Midlands following their ordeal.