£4 million funding announced for Telford hospital as Health Secretary quizzed over 'A&E Local'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the winter capital funding for Princess Royal Hospital during the Queen's Speech debate in the House of Commons.

He was also challenged on his decision to allow the Future Fit plans to proceed with placing Shropshire's main emergency centre in Shrewsbury, while tasking NHS England to draw up plans for an 'A&E Local' in Telford.

Many campaigners fear it will lead to a downgrade of services at PRH and an online petition calling for Shropshire to keep both its A&Es has now gathered more than 4,200 signatures in a matter of weeks.

During the debate Shadow Health Secretary Jon Ashworth compared the term 'A&E Local' to a Tesco Express shop, while promising a Labour-run government would "save that A&E department".

However, Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard claimed the A&E in Telford was not closing and asked Mr Hancock for more details on what an 'A&E Local' would entail.

In response, Mr Hancock said: "I want to ensure that A&E facilities continue in Telford. We are working on the details."

He added: "However, I am delighted to announce that the Princess Royal in Telford will be benefiting from £4 million of winter capital funding that will come on stream for this winter."

Details of how the funding will be spent have not yet been publicly revealed, but Mr Pritchard says the extra money will pay for a 'new' midwife-led maternity unit alongside the main women and children’s wards.

He said the work to provide the new accommodation is expected to be done in February 2020 and will also create space for an extra 20 medical beds.

Mr Pritchard said: “This is a huge immediate investment into the PRH. I’m delighted that the Health Secretary has given the green light to spending on new facilities at PRH.

"The extra beds and modernised maternity unit will help our outstanding local NHS staff to provide high quality care to local women and children.”

The Future Fit decision, made by health commissioners in January, was for Shrewsbury to be the base for the county's emergency centre and for PRH to take over responsibility for planned care.

Telford & Wrekin Council formally called on Mr Hancock to review the decision, but he revealed earlier this month that the plans could proceed with the emergency centre at RSH and an 'A&E Local' at PRH.

Plans for A&E Locals are being developed by NHS England and Improvement, with the scope of services involved yet to be defined.

Meanwhile, Telford & Wrekin Council has confirmed a possible legal challenge against the hospital reorganisation is still under consideration.