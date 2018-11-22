Funds set aside for Future Fit shake-up

Owen Paterson, MP for North Shropshire, met Matt Hancock and spoke about the plans to shake up hospital services in the county. He said Mr Hancock had confirmed that funding for the scheme, which could cost up to £312 million, is secure.

Mr Paterson said: “It is an absolute priority to conclude the consultation process to enable skilled staff to be retained and new staff recruited.”

Under the Future Fit plans, there would be one emergency centre based at either Royal Shrewsbury Hospital or Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Urgent care centres would be set up at both sites.

