Unions urge Shropshire council leaders to reject Future Fit plans

The Shropshire and Telford Trades Union Council has written to the leaders of Powys, Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin Councils.

The letter has been sent to Shaun Davies, Telford & Wrekin Council's leader; Peter Nutting, leader of Shropshire Council and Rosemarie Harris, leader of Powys County Council.

In the letter, David Lawrence, secretary of the Trades union council, states “there is an urgent need for all those concerned about the state of the region’s health provisions to come together with a united voice and call for a rejection of Future Fit”.

The letter goes on to call for “a model of health provision that is genuinely fit for the future needs of our growing population and really does bring services closer to the people.”

The chairman of Shropshire and Telford Trades Union Council, Andy Brown said: “Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust delivers health provision over three authorities; Powys, Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin.

Resist

"We must resist attempts by the Future Fit board to divide these authorities, and we must not allow them to play each authority off against the others."

He added: “As a matter of urgency we are asking the councils to work together for the sake of their constituents."

Advertising

Under the Future Fit plans, there will be a single emergency centre in the county based at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital or Telford's Princess Royal Hospital.

The alternative site would deal with planned care and people have been allowed to have their say in a public consultation.

A final decision is due to be made by health commissioners early next year.

Shropshire and Telford Trades Union Council is the local arm of the TUC.

Trades union councils bring together unions to work and campaign around issues affecting working people in their local workplaces and communities.